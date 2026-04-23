Leipzig and Union's Bundesliga clash shows changing face of football

RB Leipzig’s home Bundesliga clash with Union Berlin on Friday has the two sides chasing different season goals, while showing the changing face of the game.

Third-placed Leipzig can take a massive step towards returning to the Champions League with victory, after missing Europe for the first time this season.

For Union, victory would send the Berliners nine points clear of the relegation playoff spot with three matchdays remaining, all but ensuring they beat the drop for another season.

Coached by Marie-Louise Eta, the first woman to coach a men’s side in a major European league, Union face RB Leipzig, whose CEO Tatjana Haenni is the first female club boss in German football history.

The only two top-flight clubs situated in the former East Germany, Leipzig and Union share few other similarities but the hirings reflect a focus on merit and competence, with both Eta and Haenni considered right for the job.

Henni, a former Swiss international with 23 caps who took over the club on January 1, told AFP and other media on Tuesday that Eta’s appointment reflected where football — and society — were at.

“It’s the most popular sport on the planet. It’s about quality and it’s about the right people at the right place,” she said.

“It’s a cultural shift which has to happen and it is happening. With me being here and Marie-Louise being the head coach at Union Berlin, it’s just happening.

“It’s about quality, expertise, trusting people and having the right mindset.”

Eta’s appointment captured global headlines and the 34-year-old recognised her pioneering role but seemed much more comfortable talking about the game itself.

“It creates a responsibility for me, whether I like it or not,” Eta told Germany’s Die Zeit on Wednesday.

“My primary goal was never to strengthen the role of women. I have always wanted to convince through performance. I want to be seen as a football coach.”

Bayern Munich wrapped up the title last week but there’s still plenty to play for at the other end of the table.

Wolfsburg’s win over Union last week kept their hopes of avoiding a first relegation alive. Still second last, the victory took Wolfsburg two points behind St Pauli, who are on 26 points in the relegation playoff spot and play at last-placed Heidenheim on Saturday.

Wolfsburg face Borussia Moenchengladbach who are one of four teams locked on 31 points.