Lenovo to launch new ThinkCentre mini PC with Intel Wildcat Lake and 32GB DDR5 RAM
- By Kumail Shah -
- Aug 09, 2026
Lenovo is rolling out updates to its ThinkCentre desktop series, this time introducing Intel Wildcat Lake processors to the lineup. After unveiling the ThinkCentre Neo 50a 24 Gen 7 AIO as the follow-up to last year’s Lunar Lake-powered model, the company is now focusing on its compact one-liter mini PC.
The ThinkCentre Neo 50q Gen 6 Tiny, which features Intel Core Ultra 5 226V and Core Ultra 7 256V Lunar Lake chips, only made its global debut a short time ago.
Now, just weeks later, Lenovo has begun listing the Gen 7 successor in markets such as the UK, Malaysia, Estonia, and Singapore.
Although the ThinkCentre Neo 50q Gen 7 is not yet available for purchase, these early listings offer a first look at what the new hardware will bring.
Lenovo’s upcoming mini PC will be configurable with up to an Intel Core 7 350 processor from the Wildcat Lake series, as well as options for up to 32GB of DDR5-5600 SODIMM memory and 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.
For comparison, the Gen 6 model sold in the US comes with 16GB of soldered LPDDR5x RAM, though it supports higher speeds up to 8533 MT/s.
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Aside from the processor upgrade, Lenovo has kept much of the design unchanged. The ThinkCentre Neo 50q Gen 7 will support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, and its selection of ports closely matches what was offered in the previous generation.
Connectivity options include a 10 Gbps USB-C port, three 10 Gbps USB-A ports, two more USB-A ports, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4a, Ethernet, and a headphone jack.
Lenovo has yet to announce pricing or a specific release date, but with product pages now live in several countries, the official launch could be coming soon.