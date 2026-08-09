Lenovo is rolling out updates to its ThinkCentre desktop series, this time introducing Intel Wildcat Lake processors to the lineup. After unveiling the ThinkCentre Neo 50a 24 Gen 7 AIO as the follow-up to last year’s Lunar Lake-powered model, the company is now focusing on its compact one-liter mini PC.

The ThinkCentre Neo 50q Gen 6 Tiny, which features Intel Core Ultra 5 226V and Core Ultra 7 256V Lunar Lake chips, only made its global debut a short time ago.

Now, just weeks later, Lenovo has begun listing the Gen 7 successor in markets such as the UK, Malaysia, Estonia, and Singapore.

Although the ThinkCentre Neo 50q Gen 7 is not yet available for purchase, these early listings offer a first look at what the new hardware will bring.

Lenovo’s upcoming mini PC will be configurable with up to an Intel Core 7 350 processor from the Wildcat Lake series, as well as options for up to 32GB of DDR5-5600 SODIMM memory and 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

For comparison, the Gen 6 model sold in the US comes with 16GB of soldered LPDDR5x RAM, though it supports higher speeds up to 8533 MT/s.

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Aside from the processor upgrade, Lenovo has kept much of the design unchanged. The ThinkCentre Neo 50q Gen 7 will support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, and its selection of ports closely matches what was offered in the previous generation.

Connectivity options include a 10 Gbps USB-C port, three 10 Gbps USB-A ports, two more USB-A ports, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4a, Ethernet, and a headphone jack.

Lenovo has yet to announce pricing or a specific release date, but with product pages now live in several countries, the official launch could be coming soon.

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