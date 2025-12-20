Leona Lewis cancels Las Vegas concert due to illness

British singer and actress Leona Lewis has called off her upcoming concert in Las Vegas due to illness.

The 40-year-old singer, who is currently in the midst of her Christmas Las Vegas residency, took to her Instagram handle to announce that she has cancelled her December 20 show.

In her Instagram post, she wrote, “I’m heartbroken to share that I will not be able to perform tomorrow night’s show”.

She further said, “I have been battling a sore throat for the past few days, and while I tried pushing through tonight’s show, it has only left me feeling worse. I will be spending this time recovering and on vocal rest so I can come back stronger and give you all the show you deserve”.

Leona added, “This was not an easy decision, and I’m truly so gutted to disappoint any of you who had plans to attend”.

In the lengthy note, the Bleeding Love songstress also thanked her fans for their “patience, kindness, and understanding.

In the end, Leona added, “I’m so grateful for you all always showing up for me and love each of you so much”.