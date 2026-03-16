Leonardo DiCaprio debuts mustache at 2026 Oscars with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio made a stylish appearance at the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, debuting a new mustache as he attended the ceremony alongside his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti.

The actor, who was nominated for Best Actor for his role in One Battle After Another, stepped out at the star-studded event held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The outing marked a rare public date night for the couple, who have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

DiCaprio walked the red-carpet solo before joining Ceretti inside the ceremony. The Oscar winner wore a classic black tuxedo paired with a black bow tie and added a touch of personality with a golden bee brooch pinned to his jacket lapel. His newly debuted mustache also caught attention, marking a bold grooming change for the actor.

Ceretti, making her Academy Awards debut, turned heads in a striking red gown as she sat beside DiCaprio during the ceremony. The model and the actor appeared cozy as cameras occasionally flashed to them inside the venue.

The couple has been romantically linked since around August 2023 and have been spotted together on several occasions over the years, though they rarely attend major U.S. awards shows as a pair. Their appearance at the Oscars marked the first time they attended the prestigious event together since they began dating.

Leonardo DiCaprio has traditionally kept his personal life private and often attends awards ceremonies with his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken. Earlier this year, she accompanied him to both the Golden Globe Awards and the BAFTA Awards.