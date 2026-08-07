Leonardo DiCaprio appeared noticeably slimmer during a vacation in Ibiza, Spain, where he enjoyed a day out with his longtime girlfriend, model Vittoria Ceretti, and close friend Tobey Maguire.

The 51-year-old Oscar winner was photographed visiting the Nudo restaurant on Thursday alongside Ceretti, 28, Maguire, also 51, and fashion designer Giorgia Tordini, 41.

DiCaprio kept his look casual for the outing, wearing a white T-shirt with blue shorts, black sunglasses and his signature black baseball cap. He also sported a grizzled goatee, while his slimmer physique and more defined jawline caught attention.

Ceretti coordinated her look with an ivory lace-trimmed camisole worn over a black bikini top and matching trousers.

Meanwhile, Maguire opted for an all-black ensemble featuring a T-shirt, shorts, hat and sunglasses. Tordini completed the group in a brown mini dress.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti have been romantically linked since 2023, when they were first spotted together during an ice cream outing in Los Angeles. The pair have since been photographed together on several occasions while keeping much of their relationship private.

Ceretti, now 28, is also notable for being one of the oldest women DiCaprio has publicly dated, amid years of online speculation about the actor’s dating preferences.