Leonardo DiCaprio explains the reason behind being low profile

American actor and film producer Leonardo DiCaprio revealed he strategically keeps a low public profile so people don’t get sick of seeing him.

On Monday, he further revealed,“It’s been a balance I’ve been managing my whole adult life and still I’m not an expert”.

He added, “I think my simple philosophy is only get out there and do something when you have something to say, or you have something to show for it. Otherwise, just disappear as much as you possibly can”.

After his massive success with 1997’s “Titanic,” DiCaprio began thinking of ways to extend his career without people getting tired of him. He told the magazine, “I was like, ‘OK, how do I have a long career?’”

Di Caprio added, “because I love what I do, and I feel like the best way to have a long career is to get out of people’s faces”.

DiCaprio has famously kept his personal life private, including his current relationship with Vittoria Ceretti, 27, whom the Oscar winner began dating in 2023.

At the time, the actor and the model sparked dating rumors when they were seen making out on the dance floor at a club in Spain.

In September 2023, Page Six exclusively reported that the pair was getting serious. In August, Ceretti was spotted spanking DiCaprio’s butt as they vacationed on a yacht in the Mediterranean Sea.

The star had courted other younger women in his past, including Gigi Hadid and Camila Morrone. Over the summer, DiCaprio defended his dating habits, saying he feels younger than he is.