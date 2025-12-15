Leonardo DiCaprio explains why Martin Scorsese made him avoid directing

Leonardo DiCaprio has no plans to step behind the camera as a director!

Speaking to the filmmaker Martin Scorsese for TIME magazine’s A Year in TIME event in New York City on December 10, the Titanic actor admitted he does not believe he could ever live up to the standards set by him.

“Some people have asked me if I wanted to direct. I’m like, ‘I would never want to direct. I could never do anything close to what Martin Scorsese does. Why would I do that?’ “ the 51-year-old actor said.

Leonardo DiCaprio went on to share that while directing does not appeal to him, he does sometimes wish he had taken more time to observe the filmmaking process from behind the camera.

“You play these characters, you try to get into the depth of their soul as much as you possibly can. And I would’ve loved to be much more of a voyeur … to watch what you (Scorsese) do behind the camera,” he said.

The actor further added, “If I look back on anything, I would’ve loved to have observed that process behind the camera a lot more.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese – who has made six films together as of now- first collaborated on 2002’s Gangs of New York.

Since then they have worked together on notable films like The Aviator, The Departed and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Their seventh movie, What Happens at Night, is currently underway which will star DiCaprio alongside Jennifer Lawrence.