Leonardo DiCaprio gets roasted for his dating life during Golden Globes 2026

Leonardo DiCaprio found himself in the comedic spotlight during the 2026 Golden Globe Awards as host Nikki Glaser took a playful jab at his well-known dating history.

During her opening monologue at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, the 41-year-old comedian praised DiCaprio’s celebrated career before turning the focus to his personal life as she joked about his relationships with younger women.

“Leonardo DiCaprio is here for ‘one man bun after another’ … what a career you’ve had, countless iconic performances, you’ve worked with every great director, you’ve won three Golden Globes, an Oscar and the most impressive thing is you were able to accomplish all of that before your girlfriend turned 30,” Glaser joked.

The One Battle After Another actor reacted to Glaser’s remarks as he smiled, laughed and looked down while sitting in the crowd. The actor has recently been linked to model Vittoria Ceretti, 27.

“Leo, I’m sorry I made that joke, it’s cheap. I tried not to but, you know, we don’t know anything else about you, man. There’s nothing else, open up,” Nikki Glaser added.

She also teased him about his lack of interviews, joking that his most revealing conversation took place in 1991 for Teen Beat magazine.

“Is your favorite food still pasta, pasta and more pasta,” she asked, before Leonardo DiCaprio laughed, pointed at Glaser and gave her a playful thumbs up.