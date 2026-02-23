Leonardo DiCaprio hides face amid Jeffrey Epstein record reference

The photographers surrounded Leonardo DiCaprio when he went out with Vittoria Ceretti, his girlfriend and an Italian model. The 25-year-old was followed by her boyfriend, a Hollywood A-list celebrity, as she left a store in the now-viral footage.

The Titanic lead Leonardo DiCaprio was seen walking with his head down as the model moved forward without shying away from the cameras. Reporters shouted his name to get a peek at him while he covered his face with a cap. Many members of the online community have made fun of the actor for his romantic involvement with a woman at the age of 25, turning his dating choices into a running joke.

A comment was made on the video by one X user, saying, “He’s ashamed he’s with someone who is 25.” Another netizen was of the opinion that the star “must have some compulsion.” This followed the discovery that Leo’s name appeared in the recently publicized Jeffrey Epstein documents, though no wrongdoing was reported. Someone else mentioned him for “business-related” questions, seeking recommendations.

Similarly, the Wolf of Wall Street star wore a suit and a cap to the wedding of billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, keeping a low profile during the event.