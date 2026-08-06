Leonardo DiCaprio’s conservation organization Re:wild has partnered with the Bezos Earth Fund to launch the Phoenix Species Project, a landmark $200 million initiative aimed at recovering critically endangered species around the world.

The project will support the recovery of 100 species facing imminent extinction, including mammals, amphibians, reptiles, birds, fish, invertebrates and plants across 30 countries.

Conservation efforts will span diverse ecosystems, from oceans to volcanic plains, and will be carried out in collaboration with Indigenous Peoples, local communities, scientists and conservationists.

The Phoenix Species Project is backed by an initial $200 million commitment, making it the largest single philanthropic initiative dedicated to recovering critically endangered species.

The Bezos Earth Fund will contribute $100 million after DiCaprio, who shares a friendship with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos, brought the organization into the initiative. Re:wild will match the funding with support from DiCaprio, Age of Union and the Todd Graves Family Foundation.

Unlike traditional short-term conservation grants, the initiative aims to provide sustained, long-term investment to accelerate the recovery of wildlife populations. More than 100 local and international partners will lead recovery efforts, tailoring conservation strategies to the specific needs of each species and habitat.

Re:wild was founded in 2021 by DiCaprio, conservation scientist Dr. Wes Sechrest and other biodiversity experts to protect and restore wildlife and vulnerable ecosystems worldwide.