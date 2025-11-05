Leonardo DiCaprio joins Prince William in Brazil for urgent plea

Leonardo DiCaprio has joined Prince William at the United for Wildlife Global Summit for a cause close to both their hearts.

On Tuesday, November 4, the Titanic star made the surprise appearance at the event via a video to make an urgent climate plea.

In the short pre-recorded video, Leonardo DiCaprio could be heard urging world leaders to take action.

“This week, world leaders gather in Brazil for the first global climate summit held in the heart of the rainforest. Brazil is home to 60 per cent of the Amazon, the lungs of the earth and one of the planet’s vital life support systems,” the actor said.

He further added, “Yet these irreplaceable ecosystems, like many others, are in peril. In the past four decades, 95 per cent of the Amazon deforestation was driven by animal agriculture, cutting and burning ancient forests for pasture and feed. This destruction fuels droughts and illegal fires, accelerating a dangerous cycle that affects the entire planet and all who inhabit it.”

During the event, the Prince of Wales also delivered a powerful climate speech and announced a new partnership between The Royal Foundation, the Coordination of Indigenous Organisations of the Brazilian Amazon and The Podáali Fund – the first Indigenous-led fund covering the Brazilian Amazon.