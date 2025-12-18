Leonardo DiCaprio makes major confession about his hit 1997 film ‘Titanic’

Leonardo DiCaprio has surprised fans as he made a major confession about his iconic 1997 film Titanic.

For a recent Actors on Actors conversation hosted by Variety and CNN, DiCaprio sat down with his fellow Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence.

While speaking, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor revealed that he has never rewatched his 1997 film which stars Kate Winslet in lead alongside him.

The Hunger Game actress encouraged him to watch it again, suggesting he could now enjoy it simply as a movie. However, DiCaprio explained that he generally avoids watching his own work, though he admitted there are a few exceptions.

The conversation took a humorous turn when DiCaprio asked Jennifer Lawrence if she watches some of the films from her catalog.

“No. I’ve never made something like ‘Titanic.’ If I did I would watch it,” she jokingly replied.

Lawrence also shared a lighthearted confession of her own, revealing that she once drunkenly rewatched her 2013 film American Hustle out of curiosity about her acting skills.

“I was like, ‘I wonder if I’m good at acting?’ I put it on, and I don’t remember what the answer is,” she shared.

Titanic is a 1997 American epic romantic disaster film written and directed by James Cameron.