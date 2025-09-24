Leonardo DiCaprio describes 'One Battle After Another' as a timely 'satire'
- By Web Desk -
- Sep 24, 2025 -
- 300 words -
- Estimated reading time 2 min
Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio is returning to the screens with Paul Thomas Anderson action thriller ‘One Battle After Another’, and he thinks it is a ‘great film’ for ‘today’s world’.
In a recent promotional outing for his forthcoming release ‘One Battle After Another’, about a strained couple and a group of ex-revolutionaries, ‘who reunite against an enemy after 16 years, to save the daughter of one of their own’, Leonardo DiCaprio described the black-comedy epic as a ‘timely satire’, perfect to come out today’s day and age.
However, DiCaprio maintained, “It’s not a film where people are imposing any political beliefs on anyone else.”
“It’s satire on both ends. It’s a great film to have coming out in today’s world. I think it’s important,” he explained.
Based loosely on Thomas Pynchon’s postmodern fiction novel ‘Vineland’, ‘One Battle After Another’, written, directed and co-produced by eminent filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, co-stars DiCaprio as Bob Ferguson, along with Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti.
Speaking about the director further, the ‘Titanic’ star praised Anderson’s ‘incredible flexibility’ to change whole sequences based on an actor’s suggestion. “Not to say that he takes all your ideas, because he certainly doesn’t. He’s got a great B.S. detector. But when you say that one good idea, I mean, the entire course of the movie may change,” he said.
Notably, the action thriller is scheduled for global cinema rollout on September 26.
Comments (0)