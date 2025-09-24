Leonardo DiCaprio describes 'One Battle After Another' as a timely 'satire'

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio is returning to the screens with Paul Thomas Anderson action thriller ‘One Battle After Another’, and he thinks it is a ‘great film’ for ‘today’s world’.

In a recent promotional outing for his forthcoming release ‘One Battle After Another’, about a strained couple and a group of ex-revolutionaries, ‘who reunite against an enemy after 16 years, to save the daughter of one of their own’, Leonardo DiCaprio described the black-comedy epic as a ‘timely satire’, perfect to come out today’s day and age.

“I think it’s probably because it’s a complex thing to articulate, but at the heart of it, I think the movie’s a lot to do with humanity,” he said. “It’s a lot to do with polarization in the world that we live in, extremism on both ends.”

However, DiCaprio maintained, “It’s not a film where people are imposing any political beliefs on anyone else.”

“It’s satire on both ends. It’s a great film to have coming out in today’s world. I think it’s important,” he explained.