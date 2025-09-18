Leonardo DiCaprio's 'One Battle After Another' earns rave early reviews

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio is returning to the screens with Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’, and the action thriller has already garnered acclaim in early reviews.

Even before its theatrical release later this month, Leonardo DiCaprio’s first film in over two years, ‘One Battle After Another’, has started to generate buzz among movie aficionados and critics, and already boasts a stellar 96% critics rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Praising the feature as an ‘insanely great action movie’, a critic wrote that Anderson’s directorial is ‘an extraordinary crackerjack hell of a film that has met its time’. “Some of it is so absurdly funny it looks like real life and art have somehow merged into the most pertinent of ways for 2025. Mind-bending brilliance doesn’t begin to describe it,” he penned, branding the entire cast as ‘sensational’.

Sharing their rather similar thoughts about the actioner, one more critic wrote, “One Battle After Another is cinema at its purest — uncompromising, exhilarating, and alive. Here, Paul Thomas Anderson has given us a masterpiece that doesn’t just entertain but rattles the bones.”

“It’s a live wire that drops in the first scene, setting off sparks for the next 162 minutes,” another 4-star reviewer noted.

Based loosely on Thomas Pynchon’s postmodern fiction novel ‘Vineland’, ‘One Battle After Another’, written, directed and co-produced by eminent filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, follows ‘a group of ex-revolutionaries, who reunite against an enemy after 16 years, to save the daughter of one of their own’.

The action thriller co-starring DiCaprio with Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti, is scheduled for global cinema rollout on September 26.