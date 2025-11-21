Leonardo DiCaprio poses with Mick Jagger, Pierce Brosnan at 'One Battle After Another' bash

Leonardo DiCaprio is celebrating his new film, One Battle After Another with star-studded bash!

On Thursday, November 20, the 51-year-old actor made a rare and relaxed public appearance in London at a celebratory gathering for his latest action-thriller flick.

During the starry event, DiCaprio was joined by music icon Sir Mick Jagger and his longtime friend Pierce Brosnan at The Hart Pub in Marylebone.

The Titanic actor – who often keeps a low profile in a cap and dark glasses – appeared in high spirts as he wore a satin shirt and black tailored jacket, looking as dapper as ever.

DiCaprio couldn’t wipe the smile off his face as he posed with the 82-year-old Rolling Stones legend, who sported a bright orange and purple scarf and black cap.

Pierce Brosnan and his son Dylan were also in attendance at the event and posed for the photos with the legendary pair.

Director Olivia Wilde, Hannah Waddingham as well as Richard Gadd also joined in on the celebration.

A day earlier to this, Leonardo DiCaprio attended an in-conversation at BFI Southbank to promote his latest film. For the Wednesday event, he wore a brown plaid suit.

One Battle After Another -directed by Paul Thomas Anderson – is based loosely on Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland.