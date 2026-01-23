Leonardo DiCaprio reacts to viral Golden Globes clip with ‘A Bronx Tale’ nod

Leonardo DiCaprio is having a laugh at his viral Golden Globes moment, but he is not giving anything away.

The actor reacted to the widely shared clip from the 2026 Golden Globes in which he was caught on camera animatedly chatting and laughing with someone just out of frame. The video, posted by the award show’s official TikTok account, quickly sparked speculation online about who had DiCaprio so entertained during the ceremony.

Speaking to Deadline shortly after receiving a Best Actor Oscar nomination for One Battle After Another on January 22, DiCaprio confirmed that he was speaking with “a friend,” but firmly shut down any further curiosity.

“It was directed to a friend, but at the end of the day, who knows if this other person that I was talking to wants me to even mention their name?” he told the outlet.

Quoting his 1993 film A Bronx Tale, the 51-year-old actor joked, “So, as the lead character says in A Bronx Tale, I’m not a rat.”

The mystery gained extra attention after DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another costar Teyana Taylor initially suggested she and DiCaprio were “kekeing” about how her daughters love the Netflix movie KPop Demon Hunters.

However, she later shared on The Tonight Show that she realized after the fact that DiCaprio was speaking to someone else in the viral clip.