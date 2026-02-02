Leonardo DiCaprio referenced in Epstein files

The recently released Epstein files have spread globally, with harrowing details stirring fresh debates across both digital and print platforms. Leonardo DiCaprio, a Hollywood icon, was one of several names identified in the latest batch of data disclosed by the Department of Justice, though notably not for involvement in illegal activities.

Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, died in 2019 while incarcerated. Since then, numerous influential figures have been implicated in his network. In the files released on Friday, January 30, it was revealed that Peter Mandelson—a U.K. Member of Parliament and former British Ambassador to the United States—wrote to Epstein mentioning the Titanic star.

In an email dated June 12, 2009, Mandelson asked Epstein, “[Can] you think of anyone in India, China, Japan, etc., that might want the endorsement of Leonardo DiCaprio? Russia, etc., cars, etc. At the time, Mandelson was a member of former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown’s cabinet.

Furthermore, Prince Andrew (Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor) was named throughout the files, which included the reappearance of controversial photographs. The former Duke of York has been mentioned multiple times in the documents in relation to these contentious images