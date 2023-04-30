Leonardo DiCaprio thinks this is “possibly one of the worst of films all time”

From the disaster romance Titanic to the greed-fuelled carnage of The Wolf of Wall Street, there’s a reason why Leonardo DiCaprio remains so lauded. For the most part, DiCaprio has a remarkable knack for starring in successful films and lifting them with the broad scope of his talent. Whilst some titles divide opinions among fans.

A sharp character actor, the list of great movies that Leonardo DiCaprio has lent his talent to is genuinely astounding. Outside of the aforementioned, he’s starred in Martin Scorsese’s biographical crime drama Catch Me If You Can, played Howard Hughes in the same auteur’s The Aviator, tried his hand at survival drama in The Revenant, and even forayed into the vivid postmodern world of Quentin Tarantino in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Despite such a glowing account of his work, DiCaprio isn’t proud of every title he’s starred in, and regardless of their rarity, there are outright duds found in his oeuvre. Whilst most of these came at the start of his career, with the likes of 1992’s erotic thriller Poison Ivy and 1995’s The Basketball Diaries qualifiers, it is 1991’s Critters 3 that Leonardo DiCaprio hates the most. He is so disdainful of the movie that he once labelled it “possibly one of the worst films of all time”.

In 1991, the young DiCaprio had shown some promise as an actor but nothing that made him stand out from the era’s myriad of young performers. In that year’s low-budget horror Critters 3, he played Josh, the stepson of a crooked landlord. As the film was heavily panned – currently holding 0% on Rotten Tomatoes – so too was the youthful DiCaprio, with one publication describing him as “your average, no-depth, standard kid with blonde hair”.

However, legend states that the hard lessons learnt from Critters 3 taught Leonardo DiCaprio a lifelong lesson. It has much to do with why he has only starred in mostly quality movies since. He is quoted as saying: “[Critters 3 is] possibly one of the worst films of all time. I guess it was a good example to look back and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

