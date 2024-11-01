Leonardo DiCaprio on why he said no to ‘Batman Forever’, ‘Spider-Man’ roles?

Known for his iconic performances in movies such as “Titanic” and “The Revenant”, Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has turned down several roles throughout his career.

The Hollywood star scored his first Oscar nomination at 19 for his performance in “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.”

His outing in the film attracted several offers, including the role of Richard Grayson/Robin in 1995’s “Batman Forever.”

Leonardo DiCaprio admitted that he turned down the offer as he did not consider himself ready to take up a superhero role.

Recalling the time when he was offered the role in ‘Batman Forever,’ the Hollywood star said that he met the film’s director Joel Schumacher, however, he did not take the role.

“I never screen-tested. I had a meeting with Joel Schumacher. It was just one meeting, and I didn’t end up doing it. […] I don’t think I did [want the role], no. I recall that I took the meeting but didn’t want to play the role. Joel Schumacher is a very talented director, but I don’t think I was ready for anything like that,” he added.

The superhero movie was a hit, grossing $336 million at the box office.

While actor Val Kilmer played the titular role of Bruce Wayne/Batman, the role DiCaprio was offered went to Chris O’Donnell.

Leonardo DiCaprio was later approached to play another superhero role, this time in “Spider-Man.”

The Hollywood actor turned down the role and recommended his friend Tobey Maguire for the role.

“That [Spider-Man] was another one of those situations, similar to Robin, where I didn’t feel ready to put on that suit yet. They got in touch with me. […] You never know. You never know. They [superhero movies] are getting better and better as far as complex characters in these movies. I haven’t yet. But no, I don’t rule out anything,” the ‘Titanic’ star said.