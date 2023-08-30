Leonardo DiCaprio making a shipwreck movie with Martin Scorsese?

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio made his mark in the industry with ‘Titanic‘ and is reportedly working on another shipwreck film.

According to reports, Leonardo DiCaprio is shooting for Martin Scorsese-directed ‘The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder.’

Martin Scorsese’s next film will be an adaption of a book ‘The Wager’ The story follows a shipwreck in 1741. A tale of mutiny and murder. Leonardo DiCaprio will star in the AppleTV+ film pic.twitter.com/Zrz7sPy80T — Anson (@SagaMultiverse) August 30, 2023



The project will be a live adaptation of David Grann’s novel of the same name.

It was about a British warship, named “The Wager” getting wrecked during a mission to capture a treasure-filled Spanish ship. The crew lose all pretense of civility, loyalty, honor and human decency.

Most of them ended up dead later.

David Grann confirms Martin Scorsese’s next film will be ‘THE WAGER’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio. (Source: https://t.co/kWnzaJE9r5) pic.twitter.com/iiv4PMLbKb — Cinema Solace (@SolaceCinema) August 28, 2023

They are co-producing the film with Jennifer Davisson, Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas.

It will be Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese’s sixth collaboration. They have worked in ‘Gangs of New York,’ ‘The Aviator,’ ‘The Departed,’ ‘Shutter Island,’ ‘The Wolf of Wall Street‘ and the upcoming ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’

