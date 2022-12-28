Watch: Leopard causes chaos on Assam campus, injures 15

Leopard that has been on the loose in the Indian State of Assam’s Jorhat, since Monday morning has reportedly attacked 15 people, including women, children, and forest officials, in separate incidents.

The residents of the campus informed the forest department and a team rushed to the spot to capture the leopard. The big cat attacked several residents of the campus and three forest personnel, before fleeing the area.

Multiple videos of the leopard attacking a four-wheeler carrying forest staff and then a van with civilians has surfaced online.

After several failed attempts, forest personnel were able to tranquilise the leopard and capture it. The injured people were admitted to a hospital and their condition was stated to be stable.

A forest department official said the animal frequently changed its location and later strayed into neighboring villages taking advantage of darkness.

