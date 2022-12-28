Watch: Leopard causes chaos on Assam campus, injures 15

Leopard that has been on the loose in the Indian State of Assam’s Jorhat, since Monday morning has reportedly attacked 15 people, including women, children, and forest officials, in separate incidents.
Multiple videos of the leopard attacking a four-wheeler carrying forest staff and then a van with civilians has surfaced online.
Leopard Runs Loose in Assam’s #Jorhat, Jumps on Passenger Vehicle Injuring Several People including Forest Staff#VIRAL #viralvideo #Leopard #assam pic.twitter.com/zSYpL0gEkX
— India.com (@indiacom) December 27, 2022
After several failed attempts, forest personnel were able to tranquilise the leopard and capture it. The injured people were admitted to a hospital and their condition was stated to be stable.
A forest department official said the animal frequently changed its location and later strayed into neighboring villages taking advantage of darkness.