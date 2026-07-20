BAJAUR: Locals in Bajaur killed a leopard, which, according to them, attacked their livestock, ARY News reported, citing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department.

As per details, the Wildlife Department has taken strict notice of the killing of a leopard in Bajaur after local residents allegedly killed the animal following reports that it had attacked and eaten their livestock.

The incident occurred in the remote border area of Sparay, Mandokai, Tehsil Wara Mamund, in Bajaur district, near the Afghanistan border. The department has launched an investigation and initiated legal action against those responsible.

A report issued by the Divisional Forest Officer Wildlife Bajaur stated that the incident took place in a difficult and mountainous area. Following the information received, the relevant range officer and field staff were immediately dispatched to the location to recover the leopard’s carcass and begin legal proceedings.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Wildlife officials said efforts are underway to retrieve the leopard’s body, but security concerns have restricted access to the area. Police have not allowed the complete team to proceed due to the law and order situation. However, a few officials have been permitted to move forward for the recovery operation.

Officials also said communication has been challenging due to the absence of mobile network coverage in the area.

Read more: WATCH: Leopard enters canteen in Tamil Nadu, startling staff

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Climate Change, Forests, Environment and Wildlife spokesperson Latifur Rehman said wildlife is a valuable natural asset and a foundation of biodiversity.

He added that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department is following a zero-tolerance policy towards the illegal hunting, trafficking or destruction of protected wildlife and their habitats.

The department said strict action will be taken against individuals involved in illegal hunting or activities that threaten protected wildlife species.