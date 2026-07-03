LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has announced an electricity load-shedding schedule for 4 and 5th July 2026 due to electricity infrastructure maintenance and upgrade work.

In a notice issued, LESCO said electricity supply would be suspended for several hours across different areas so as to safely carry out essential repairs and upgradation of the infrastructure.

According to the company, the outages would be implemented on a feeder-by-feeder basis, with different areas affected at different times. On 4 July 2026, some neighborhoods will experience power cuts from 08:00 AM to 2:00 PM, while a separate feeder-wise schedule has been announced for 5 July 2026.

LESCO officials said the temporary shutdowns are necessary to improve the reliability of the electricity system and reduce the risk of future faults and unplanned outages.

The utility has advised customers to check the detailed feeder schedule released by LESCO to confirm whether their area will be affected and to make necessary arrangements in advance to minimize disruption.