LESCO announces huge hike in new electric meters installation fee

LAHORE: The Lesco Board of Directors has notified a staggering hike in installation fee of the new electric meters, increasing the payment from Rs 6,400 to 21,300 rupees.

According to a notification of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco), the consumer would pay Rs 17,700 for the new meter and cable along with a separate payment of Rs 3,600 for security charges.

Before the new meter the power consumers would have to pay Rs 4,000 fee and 2,400 rupees for security charges.

Lesco sources said that the companies have been benefited by enhancing the meter charges.

The power consumers would also have to pay the contractor’s fee and other miscellanous charges in addition thus the overall amount has reached to manifold from the earlier payment, according to sources.

“Lesco officials had opposed the hike, but the chairman and the board members insisted for it,” sources said.

“The new hike has come into force forthwith”.

“Now the applicants for the new connections will be bound to deposit an additional amount,” sources added.