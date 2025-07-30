LESCO cracks down on electricity theft in Bata Pur

LAHORE: Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has successfully conducted an electricity theft crackdown in the Bata Pur sub-division to combat electricity theft and seized 15 bogus meters.



The operation was executed with the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directives and LESCO’s zero-tolerance policy against electricity theft, supervised by SE Eastern Circle Umar Bilal, and led by LESCO Chief Executive Engineer Muhammad Ramzan Butt.

The electricity theft crackdown was performed by LESCO’s Anti-Theft Team in support of the DISCO Support Unit, local police, and Rangers.

During inspections, authorities exposed installed fraudulent meters at several locations, by which illegal electricity was being consumed.

During the LESCO’s investigation, it was revealed that the illegal meters were responsible for 32,594 units of electricity stolen, causing the financial loss of around Rs. 1,955,640.

All doubtful meters were seized on-site, and officials have registered FIRs against the involved individuals.

According to Engineer Muhammad Ramzan Butt, the electricity theft crackdown will be continued with full force. “We are determined to eradicate electricity theft and will take legal action against offenders,” he stated.

This operation comes after a series of parallel actions across Lahore, where LESCO has strengthened its efforts to modernise meter reading and billing systems, train staff in anti-theft techniques, and improve customer complaint resolution.

The electricity theft crackdown in Bata Pur not only expresses LESCO’s forward-thinking but also acts as a warning to those engaging in fraudulent practices.

The company remains persistent in its mission to protect public resources and ensure fair electricity delivery.

Earlier, widespread financial irregularities came to light within entities operating under Pakistan’s Power Division, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing an official report.

As per details, eight electricity distribution companies have been found involved in overbilling amounting to Rs244 billion in Pakistan.

The audit covers IESCO, LESCO, HESCO, MEPCO, PESCO, QESCO, SEPCO, and TESCO, according to official documents. The companies reportedly resorted to overbilling in an attempt to conceal line losses, electricity theft, and poor operational performance.