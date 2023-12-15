LESCO installs ‘latest technology’ to prevent power theft

OKARA: Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) on Friday started to install the latest technology to prevent electricity theft, ARY News reported.

According to the details, LESCO installed a total of 135 scanning meters across the district which will assist the technical staff to identify the power theft areas.

LESCO’s technical officer stated that more scanning meters will be installed in all the areas soon.

As per the data from last month, LESCO detected a total of 282 connections from where power consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts during their anti-power theft crackdown.

A LESCO spokesman told the media that the company had submitted applications to the police stations concerned for registration of FIRs against 268 electricity thieves, out of which 176 cases were registered, while 24 accused were arrested.

The anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations.

The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

LESCO has so far charged a total of 48,108,264 detection units worth Rs 1,990,830,066 to all the power pilferers as per the data from last month.