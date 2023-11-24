LESCO issues default list of govt sector entities

LAHORE: Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) on Friday released the list of the government institutions grappling with outstanding dues owed to power provider utility, ARY News reported.

According to the list, Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Lahore has topped the list with a default of more than Rs230 million, followed by the Chairman Municipal Committee Kasur with Rs170 million, Chairman Municipal Committee Street Light, Kasur with more than Rs150 million.

As per the LESCO spokesperson, the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and the office of the MS services hospital defaulted over Rs130 million each, while the Senior Mechanical Engineer WASA and Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) of Data Ganj Bakhsh Town, Lahore owes more than Rs110 million each, and the Director of Operation North, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) owes over Rs100 million to LESCO.

As per the list, the DHQ Kasur, WASA Sewage Pumping Station Navan Kot, Lahore Mayo Hospital’s eye ward, TMO Dataganj Bakhsh Town Main Bazar Noori Building, are grappling with outstanding dues owed Rs70 million to LESCO.

However, TMO Samanabad, Lahore District Jail, and Panjab University New Campus also owe LESCO more than Rs 60 million.