LESCO officials receive electricity bills, free units' facility withdrawn

LAHORE: The Lahore Electricity Supply Company’s (LESCO) officers getting electricity bills after the free units’ facility come to an end for the officials of the power company.

The power company’s officials first time in last 30 years paying bills of the electricity consumed at their homes. Around half of their salaries being used in paying electricity bills, some of them lament.

Earlier, Grade-18 officers of the company were getting 6,000 free electricity units and Grade-19 officers 8,000 free units in a year, while the annual quota of free electricity units for Grade-20 officials was 10,000 units, Lesco sources said.

“Other power distribution companies have got restraining orders from courts and restored their free electricity units,” sources said.

The Lesco officials have said that the restoration of free units’ facility is unlawful and demanded withdrawal of this facility from all state departments.

The officials argued that all privileges and facilities are included in salary packages. They demanded a unanimous policy from the energy ministry with regard to the free electricity units.