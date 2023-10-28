LESCO recovers Rs 1.65b from defaulters

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), has recovered more than Rs 1.65 billion from 33,237 chronic defaulters in all five districts – Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara – during one-and-a-half months of its recovery campaign, ARY News reported.

A spokesman told the media on Saturday that during the 45 days, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia, and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun, recovered outstanding dues of Rs 137.48 million from 4,432 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 242.27 million from 3,913 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively.

Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 155.16 million from 4,225 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 60.55 million from 1,811 defaulters in South Circle.

Whereas, Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 66.31 million from 2,938 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 154.56 million from 3,619 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle.

He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 70.89 million from 5,032 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 178.08 million from 7,267 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

On the 45th day of the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 11.9 million from 400 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.48 million from 44 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 2.12 million from 84 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 1.61 million from 41 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 0.39 million from 13 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 1.00 million from 57 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 2.94 million from 44 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 0.42 million from 28 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 2.04 million from 82 defaulters in Kasur Circle.