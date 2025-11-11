Leslie Bibb is awestruck by Kris Jenner at 70—Here’s why

American author Jenna Bush Hager and Hollywood star Leslie Bibb recently reunited at Today With Jenna & Friends, where they caught sight of the photos from Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash, both couldn’t hide their amazement. The party, apparently a star-studded affair, had everyone talking, and Bibb wasn’t shy about saying just how stunning Jenner looked.

Leslie Bibb, still giggling over the images, couldn’t help but remark on Jenner’s youthful glow. She hinted at the reality star’s recent facelift, curious about who might have worked such magic. Bibb, naturally, had a mix of admiration and playful envy in her tone. Meanwhile, Jenna Bush Hager chimed in, half-joking that she needed the doctor’s number.

The guest list alone was jaw-dropping. Bibb pointed out that Mariah Carey, Chris Rock, and even Oprah had reportedly attended. And yes, the party, hosted at Jeff Bezos’ house, apparently made the local police curious enough to show up—a detail Bibb found hilarious.

It wasn’t just the glam or the celebrities that impressed Leslie Bibb. She also praised Jenner for embracing life at 70, for celebrating big and refusing to quietly fade into the background. Bibb reflected on how tricky aging can be, especially for women, and noted that Jenner’s approach—bold, unapologetic, and very much her own—is something to admire.

Kris Jenner herself has spoken openly about the facelift she chose ahead of turning 70. She explained it was less about vanity and more about wanting to feel like the best version of herself. Bibb nodded along, clearly appreciating Jenner’s philosophy. For Leslie Bibb, it’s inspiring to see someone of Jenner’s stature owning her choices and aging on her own terms.

And of course, the story didn’t end with the facelift. Jenner even collaborated with her son, Rob Kardashian, on a cheeky merchandise line reading, “I’ll have what Kris Jenner is having.” Bibb laughed at the idea, calling it a perfect Kris Jenner move—clever, stylish, and just a little bit mischievous.

By the end of the segment, Leslie Bibb made it clear: she’s in awe of Jenner. Not just for looking incredible at 70, but for owning her life, her choices, and her celebrations. In Bibb’s eyes, Kris Jenner is still, unmistakably, at the top of her game.