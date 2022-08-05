Actor Leslie Grace, directors react to cancellation of ‘Batgirl’

Actor Leslie Grace and director duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah reacted to Warner Bros’ move to cancel the release of the completed ‘Batgirl’ movie.

As confirmed a day earlier, Warner Bros. has decided to cancel the release of the completely shot ‘Batgirl’ movie planned to premiere on the brand’s streaming platform, HBO Max.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, Hollywood actor Leslie Grace who played the titular lead, Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl in the title, shared her take on the development via her official Instagram handle.

Grace shared a bunch of pictures from the filming schedule on the photo and video sharing application along with a heartfelt note. Addressing her fandom, the actor shared her pride and joy, for the cast and crew of ‘Batgirl’ – who shot the extensive schedule over the span of seven months in Scotland.

She penned, “I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process!”

“To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, “my own damn hero!” #Batgirl for life!”

The director duo also released a joint statement on their respective handles, noting that they are ‘shocked and saddened’ by the news.

“As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves.”

Furthermore, Fallah and Arbi also acknowledged the ‘tremendous’ efforts by the team and cast of ‘Batgirl’, adding that it was a privilege and honour for them to be a brief part of DCEU (DC Extended Universe).

For those unversed, the $90 million project for HBO Max which was in its final filming stage, was cancelled by the brand citing poor reception from the test audience as the reason.

Apart from Grace, ‘Batgirl’ also featured J.K. Simmons, Michael Keaton and Brendan Fraser in pivotal roles.

