Leslie Mann shares empowering advice from George of the Jungle lion scene

Actress Leslie Mann recently reflected on her breakout role in the 1997 Disney hit George of the Jungle, turning a daring filming experience into an empowering life lesson for her daughters.

Appearing on a recent episode of the YouTube series Hot Ones, Mann recalled her time playing Ursula, the love interest opposite Brendan Fraser. During production for the light-hearted adventure film, she was required to act in extremely proximity to real-life exotic animals, most notably the famous Hollywood lion duo, Bongo and Caesar.

Leslie Mann remembered standing face-to-face with one of the massive lions in a confined space without a protective barrier. While she safely completed the scene without issue, looking back on the tense moment has given her valuable perspective on workplace safety, self-advocacy, and setting personal boundaries.

Rather than dwelling on the past danger, the comedy star now uses the unique experience to share important, empowering advice with her daughters. She always encourages them to trust their gut feelings and never to feel pressured to compromise their safety to accommodate others.

“So I always tell my daughters, do not listen to anyone telling you, if you feel instinctually, that something isn’t safe,” Mann shared during the interview. “Trust your instincts, walk away, and ask someone smart, or call me. Don’t just listen to the movie people tell you it’s safe. Don’t just go along with it because you don’t want to cause a problem.”

Fortunately, the remarkable lion encounter went perfectly smoothly, and all worked out for the best. Mann emerged safely from the jungle set and has since enjoyed a flourishing, highly successful career in Hollywood, successfully turning a wild memory into a positive teaching tool for the next generation.