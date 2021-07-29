Let’s fight for our right: Humaima Malick sounds off amid femicide

Actor Humaima Malick, who has been a victim of domestic abuse, has sounded off on the seemingly ongoing femicide in the country in light of Noor Mukadam’s brutal murder.

Malick took to Instagram late on Wednesday to share how “shocked, appalled, and speechless” she is after hearing about Mukadam’s gruesome murder at the hands of long-time friend Zahir Jaffer in Islamabad on July 20.

“Today was the eight-day of this tragic event… I tried for eight days to say something about it, but neither the mind agreed nor the heart allowed… Nor did I have the courage to put my thoughts into words…” she said.

The Bol actor jumped into her own experience with being abused, saying that she has been through the “stigma of being a woman”.

“An abusive relationship… trust me it kills your soul, even if, somehow, you manage to stay alive… it makes you hollow deep inside… makes you so miserable from inside that only yourself knows. It changes you from the core so that even your shadow doesn’t recognise you,” she explained in harrowing detail.

Humaima Malick, however, stressed upon speaking out after having realised that “silence itself is a heinous crime.”

“None of us should let this happen to any other girl. Speak up, let’s fight for our rights. Don’t let any other life be ruined like this.” She further added that the country, from the judicial system to the general machinery, seems to have failed.

The actor then turned to the comments section of her own post to advise girls stuck in abusive relationships to move out if they are educated and can work on their own, urging them to take a timely stand for themselves.

Back in 2019, Humaima Malick had shared her own ordeal of being stuck in abusive relationships. Without naming anyone, she had narrated her story of living in an abusive marriage for three years, followed by another failed relationship.

Humaima Malick said she is ashamed of remaining silent about it all these years.

“Although it has been years, all these years and the pain-filled days and nights still haunt me. I was only a 19-20-year-old miserable young girl who can’t even share my screaming wounds with my family.”

“I’m ashamed of myself today that I didn’t do anything for myself in three years of an abusive marriage, seven years of another abusive relationship and then it happened again,” the actress shared.