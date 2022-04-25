Letter to ECP: MQM seeks Sindh LG Polls in three phases

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in a letter to the election commission has objected over holding local government polls in Sindh in two phases, ARY News reported on Monday.

The party has demanded to hold local government polls in province in three phases like in 2015.

The party’s deputy convener Kunwar Naveed Jamil has sent the letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“The MQM is the largest party of urban Sindh. The election commission meant to hold free, fair and transparent elections, while the local government department has announced to hold the polls in two phases in the province,” the letter read.

“The 2015 elections were held according to the population census held in 1998. In 2015 Karachi had six districts and 30 million population, while the ground situation has now drastically changed,” according to the letter.

“According to the 2017 Census the city have a population count of around 50 million with new districts and towns,” MQM letter read.

“The election will be held in seven districts, 25 towns and one Metropolitan Corporation in the city,” the letter read. “The election will require additional staff, increase in security and more polling stations.”

“In existing circumstances, holding local government election in two phases could affect the security situation,” according to the letter.

“The election commission should review the situation and ensure holding LG polls in three phases in the province,” the MQM suggests in the letter.

