Letter to Speaker: ECP suggests amends in election law

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) has suggested amendments in the election law in a letter to the Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, ARY News reported on Monday.

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja has suggested amendments in clause 57 (i) and 58 of the Election Act 2017 and approval of these amends in the election law from the parliament.

Secretary Election Commission has also written letters to the Secretary Parliamentary Affairs and the Principal Secretary to the PM, Tauqeer Shah, and suggested amendments in clause 57 (i) and 58.

The CEC has sought approval of the amendments in the election law from the parliament. This amendment in the law will allow the election commission to announce the date of general elections.

With the proposal, the election commission could announce a new election programme and give new date for polls.

The commission could also give its reasons and opinion in writing.

