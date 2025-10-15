Balochistan govt approves merger of Levies force with police in six divisions

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has approved the merger of the Levies Force with the police in six divisions across the province, according to an official notification issued on Wednesday.

The decision was made by the provincial cabinet following a request from the Home Department, officials said.

Under the move, the Levies Force in Quetta, Kalat, Makran, Rakhshan, Naseerabad, and Zhob divisions has been formally integrated into the Balochistan Police.

According to the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD), the merger was approved under the Balochistan Rules of Business 2012 and was finalized in consultation with all cabinet members.

Following the decision, all Levies stations in the six divisions have now been brought under the jurisdiction of the Revenue Police Force structure.

Similarly, on January 11, the Balochistan government confirmed the successful integration of the Levies Force into the police system in Gwadar and Lasbela.



According to reports, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahiq Rind stated that this merger will strengthen the law enforcement framework, leading to more effective policing and improved coordination between institutions.

He further added that this initiative marks a significant step forward in ensuring public safety and security in the region.

The spokesperson expressed confidence that the merger will contribute positively to enhancing peace and order across Balochistan.

Back in July 2024, Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti announced the complete depoliticising of the police and levies force and to make them capable of ensuring the protection of citizens and the writ of the law across the province.

He directed the IG Police from the floor of the assembly to appoint SPs, DPOs, SHOs on merit and called police officers from other provinces for posting in Balochistan if needed.

He said no member of the assembly and politician would interfere in the police department’s affairs and would not ask for the posting of blue-eyed SP and SHO.

Addressing the Provincial Assembly, Sarfraz Bugti said that the government would intact the tenure of police officers until and unless they don’t hurt the privileges of parliamentarians and self respect of a common man. “We are depoliticising and providing free environment, would also keep accountability in the police department,” he added.