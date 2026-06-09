Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on Kim Kardashian Romance after Monaco Grand Prix debut

The rumors are officially history. Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton has publicly spoken out about his highly publicized romance with reality TV icon and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian.

The relationship confirmation unfolded on the world’s most glamorous stage: the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix.

Following a hard-fought second-place finish behind Mercedes prodigy Kimi Antonelli, Hamilton addressed reporters to openly acknowledge the reality star’s presence and impact on his life, marking a massive milestone for the high-profile couple.

The Paddock Debut: Kim Kardashian Checks in at Ferrari

While the couple has been linked by gossip columnists since early 2026—following a string of low-profile getaways to the British Cotswolds and a surfing trip in Malibu—Monaco marked their first official joint appearance at an F1 event since Hamilton’s historic “big move” to Scuderia Ferrari.

Kardashian, 45, made an electric entrance into the Monaco paddock just 50 minutes before lights out, sending media and fans into a frenzy.

Dressed in head-to-turn athletic luxury, she posed for photos directly outside the Ferrari garage before taking her place on the starting grid to cheer on the seven-time world champion.

“She Does That for Me Every Day”: Hamilton Speaks Out

The romantic momentum carried right onto the podium. After securing his runner-up trophy, Hamilton, 41, caught Kardashian’s eye in the crowd and blew her a public kiss, which she returned with a shy smile. Later, the duo went viral across social media platforms after being captured sharing a celebratory cheek-kiss and playfully spraying champagne amid the post-race chaos.

When questioned by journalists about having the billionaire entrepreneur by his side for the weekend, Hamilton didn’t hold back his gratitude.

“It’s amazing to have her come this weekend and have that support,” Hamilton told reporters, breaking his silence on the relationship for the first time. “It’s amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you, and she does that for me every day.”

From the Waves to the Race Track: The Path to the Hard Launch

The public declaration marks the culmination of a carefully orchestrated relationship rollout.

After years of overlapping circles, the two reportedly transitioned from long-time friends to a romantic couple around the time of Super Bowl 2026.

They subsequently soft-launched their relationship on social media, with Hamilton posting a high-speed video driving a rare Ferrari F40 with Kim as his co-pilot, followed by Kardashian sharing a Coachella festival carousel featuring an incognito photo of her sitting on the driver’s lap.

With Hamilton currently adjusting to life at Ferrari and chasing down championship leader Kimi Antonelli, having a stable support system seems to be paying off on the track.

If the glamour of the Monaco GP after-party—where the pair arrived hand-in-hand—is any indication, the Hamilton-Kardashian era is here to stay.