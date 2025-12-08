Lewis Hamilton brings out his smile during garage tour at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton’s first season with Ferrari may have been filled with challenges, but the seven-time world champion found a rare moment of levity at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He called the Hollywood star Ana de Armas for the tour, which became a sensation on social media.

The video clip shared on social media showed Hamilton explaining the car’s intricate steering wheel and features while Ana leaned in, laughing and trying it out herself. The attitude of Hamilton is what brought studden the viewers on the internet.

The usually focused and serious driver appeared unusually relaxed, sharing smiles and easy conversation with the actress.

Fans quickly speculated the chemistry between the two, with social media buzzing over their warm interaction. Hamilton briefly wrapped an arm around Ana as they laughed together, while she responded with a friendly pat on his back.

Though a pure innocent moment, yet enough to spark playful speculation online, with supporters commenting on how well the pair seemed to get along.

The timing of the meeting made it particularly notable. Hamilton had finished 9th in the Abu Dhabi race, concluding the 6th season in the Drivers’ Championship 2025 with 156 points.

The season had been challenging, with Ferrari struggling to meet expectations and Hamilton navigating technical setbacks and mounting pressure.

However, the driver and the actress spent few minutes in the garage but it brought out the lighter side of the Formula 1 driver, a very rare sight to be seen in such intense campaign.

While Ferrari continues to address technical issues and pursue a stronger season ahead, this fleeting moment provided a welcome reminder that even the most intense weekends leave room for genuine, joyful human connection.