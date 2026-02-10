Lewis Hamilton cracks up during Kim Kardashian’s 'Titanic' challenge with sisters

Lewis Hamilton is proving he’s more than just a high-profile rumored boyfriend – he’s part of the Kardashian family fun too.

The Formula 1 superstar recently joined Kim Kardashian and her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, for a low-key night in, and fans got a glimpse of his hilarious side thanks to videos shared on Instagram.

The clip – shared by Kim, Khloe and Kylie on their Instagram on Monday – showed Kim attempting the popular Titanic couple challenge, with her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner – who were trying and failing to lift her.

In the background, fans quickly noticed Lewis’ unmistakable British accent cheering her on.

“Push away, push away!” a male voice shouts, followed by laughter as Kim tumbles to the floor. Social media users immediately spotted Hamilton, commenting, “Lewis Hamilton’s laugh + voice in the background is killing me!”

“We all heard Lewis Hamilton’s voice in the background right?” another added.

“Am I the only one who can hear lewis’s laugh?” wrote a third.

The video came a day after they hard launched their romance at the Super Bowl at California’s Levi’s Stadium.

Last week, a video obtained by TMZ showed Kardashian and Hamilton exiting the same SUV as they arrived at a hotel in Paris, France, after reportedly flying in from the United Kingdom together on a private jet.