Lewis Hamilton drops flirty emoji under Kim Kardashian’s Glam Oscars’ post

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are once again sparking dating speculation, this time with a subtle yet telling interaction on social media.

On March 16, Kardashian shared a series of photos and videos from her glamorous appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her getting ready. Dressed in a figure-hugging gold Gucci gown fresh off the Milan Fashion Week runway, the reality star kept her caption simple: “GUCCI GIRL.”

Kardashian completed her Oscars after-party look with platform heels and statement jewelry, wearing her shoulder-length hair in a tousled side part. Her makeup featured a nude lip paired with dramatic smoky eyes and icy blue contact lenses.

However, it was Hamilton’s response that quickly caught attention. The seven-time Formula One champion commented with a single heart-eyes emoji, sending fans into a frenzy and adding fuel to ongoing rumors about a possible romance between the two.

The exchange comes just weeks after the pair were reportedly spotted together on multiple occasions. In early February, Kardashian and Hamilton were seen at a hotel in Paris, described by sources as a “romantic meetup.” Around the same time, they also attended Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in California.

More recently, the two were reportedly photographed enjoying a quiet stroll at Lake Powell in Arizona, where they were said to have taken in a desert sunset. Though neither has publicly confirmed a relationship, both shared social media posts from the trip, featuring similar scenic backdrops that further intrigued fans.