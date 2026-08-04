Lewis Hamilton says he'll "cancel all work" to play GTA 6 when it releases

Even 7-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton is clearing his calendar for GTA 6. The Ferrari driver told fans at the Belgian Grand Prix that he’s “dying” for Rockstar’s next game and plans to “cancel all my work” when it drops on.

Speaking to fans off-stage at Spa-Francorchamps, Hamilton opened up about his gaming habits. “I’m a big gamer,” he said. “I play a lot of Call of Duty, but I like Assassin’s Creed, Gran Turismo…

I’m dying for the new Grand Theft Auto to come out GTA 6!

Yeah, that’s the one I’m waiting for. I’ll have to cancel all my work when that game comes out.”

The 40-year-old Ferrari star joked that nothing would stop him from playing it on launch day.

Why The Timing Works for Hamilton

The good news for Hamilton: GTA 6’s release lines up with a gap in the F1 calendar. Rockstar has set the launch for May 26th, 2026. That falls between the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal and the Monaco GP, giving him a window to play without missing races.

It’s also after the F1 season starts to wind down, so he’ll have more downtime.

Hamilton isn’t the only one. The hype around GTA 6 is so big that even celebrities and athletes are planning time off. The game was originally set for Fall 2025 but was delayed to May 2026 to give Rockstar more time to polish it. With over $1 billion reportedly spent on development, fans have been analyzing the second trailer frame-by-frame for Vice City easter eggs.

Hamilton: More Than Just Racing

This isn’t the first time Hamilton has shown his gaming side. He regularly talks about Call of Duty, Assassin’s Creed, and Gran Turismo. While his first Ferrari season has been tough – no finish higher than 4th in 13 races – fans loved seeing the F1 legend act “just like the rest of us” when it comes to video games. Other F1 drivers like Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda are also known gamers, but Hamilton’s “cancel all work” line went viral first.