Lewis Hamilton sparks fresh dating speculation

Rumours surrounding Lewis Hamilton have intensified after a series of high-profile appearances with celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Anya Taylor-Joy.

The 41-year-old Formula One star recently drew attention after being seen multiple times with Kardashian, fuelling speculation about a possible relationship amid reports of a breakup.

Hamilton was also spotted alongside Taylor-Joy during the Japanese Grand Prix 2026, where the two were seen walking together and chatting.

STARS COLLIDE There are a number of celebrities in the paddock today, with Anya Taylor-Joy bumping into her good friend Lewis Hamilton as they both made their way through the paddock.#f1 #formula1 #japanesegp pic.twitter.com/iYSfZHBjbv — Kym Illman (@KymIllman) March 29, 2026

The appearance sparked further rumours among fans, though the actress is married to Malcolm McRae, who was reportedly present at the venue.

Photographer Kym Illman, who captured the moment, stated that several celebrities were present in the paddock and noted that Taylor-Joy had run into Hamilton as they made their way through the area.

Meanwhile, speculation continues over Hamilton’s reported relationship with Kardashian. Reports suggest she has spent time with him alongside her children, while recent social media posts have further fuelled rumours, with observers suggesting she subtly confirmed the relationship through shared photos.