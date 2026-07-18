Lewis Hamilton supports Kim Kardashian amid family grief

While grieving a significant loss, Kim Kardashian is surrounded by love during a difficult time in her life as the fashion mogul’s partner, Lewis Hamilton, shares love for her in the family’s testing time.

The reality TV star lost her 91-year-old grandmother, Kris Jenner’s mother, Mary Jo, on Thursday, July 13. Famous British racer

Around the same moment that Kris revealed her mother’s passing, Lewis Hamilton posted a message that read, “Hold your people close.”

A picture of the well-known couple relaxing by the lake from their most recent family trip to Idaho was in the shared post.

Kim paid homage to her late grandma in another post shortly after it was uploaded, referring to her as her “forever twin.”

She stated in a grieving note, writing, “My sweet Grandma MJ, my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin… You taught all of us the importance of family, and those values are something we’ll carry with us forever!!!!!”

MU was the grandmother of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Rob, Kendall, and Kylie. She had been on the family’s reality program.