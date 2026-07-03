Looks like Lewis Hamilton has found his winning formula, and it isn’t just Ferrari!

The Formula 1 champion had fans cheering after giving a rare and surprisingly sweet nod to girlfriend Kim Kardashian during a public appearance ahead of the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton, 41, spoke about his personal life while appearing at a fan event in Silverstone on Thursday, July 2, where broadcaster David Croft pointed out that the Ferrari driver seemed happier than ever, both on and off the track.

“Lewis, on the track and off the track, you are a much happier man this year, and for everyone here, that is great to see,” Croft told the seven-time world champion, drawing applause from the crowd.

A fellow driver then jokingly asked whether Hamilton’s cheerful mood was down to Ferrari’s improved form or “a new girlfriend.” Smiling as the audience laughed, Hamilton replied, “Yeah, that’s a good one.”

Croft kept the jokes coming by referencing Kim Kardashian’s lighthearted towel mix-up involving Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli at the Monaco Grand Prix, prompting more laughter from those in attendance.

Hamilton then shifted his focus to Ferrari, praising the iconic Formula 1 team for welcoming him following his move from Mercedes and highlighting the progress they have made together.

Before wrapping up, Lewis Hamilton made his feelings clear with a brief but heartfelt acknowledgment of Kardashian.

“And of course, of course, it’s Kim,” he said, prompting another round of cheers from the audience. Croft responded, “It’s great to see. It really is.”

The Ferrari driver and Kardashian have been romantically linked since February.