LG by-polls results: PPP grabs victory in six Karachi UCs, JI wins four

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has grabbed victory in six out of 11 Union Councils (UCs) in Karachi during local government (LG) by-polls, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PPP candidates grabbed victory in six out of 11 Karachi UCs during LG by-polls while Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) won four seats according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.

The unofficial results of 10 out of 11 Karachi UCs poured in after the counting of votes.

PPP’s Abdul Qadir won LG by-polls in UC-2 Bihar Colony in Karachi’s South district by securing 3,243 votes. PPP’s Muhammad Israr Khan got the victory in UC-2 Korangi by security 2,647 votes.

PPP’s Arif Tanoli secured 3,009 votes and got victory in UC-2 Baldia Town in Keamari district, whereas, Arshad Khan from PPP won the LG by-polls in UC-8 Mominabad in West district by securing 2,805 votes.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Shakeel Ahmed secured 2,925 votes and won the LG by-polls in UC-1 Orangi Town.

JI candidate was declared the winner in UC-2 Orangi Town and another JI candidate won the LG by-polls in UC-8 Landhi Town. A JI candidate grabbed victory in UC-2 Shah Faisal Town.

PPP’s Shahzeb Murtaza secured 5,558 votes to win LG by-polls in UC-13 New Karachi of Central District. In UC-6 North Nazimabad – Central District, JI candidate Faisal Nadeem secured 4,055 votes to win the LG by-polls.

According to unofficial results, PPP has so far won six seats, four seats by JI and PML-N reportedly won one seat.

CEC takes notice

Following the mismanagement in the LG and by-polls in 24 districts of Sindh, the chief election commissioner (CEC) has taken notice and ordered strict action against the responsible.

The spokesperson of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that CEC ordered action against the untoward incident at UC-119 of Hyderabad in which ballot papers were snatched and polling staffers and voters were tortured.

The spokesperson added that the ECP secretary made a telephonic conversation with the Sindh chief secretary and Inspector General (IG) Sindh and ordered indiscriminate action against the responsible.

