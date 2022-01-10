‘LG elections in Islamabad to be held in mid of April through EVMs’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz has said Monday that the upcoming local bodies’ elections in Islamabad will be held through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The LG polls in Islamabad will be held in mid of April this year, Shibli Faraz said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad, adding that the government is cooperating with the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding the use of EVMs.

He said the commission will be provided with the machines next week for testing and training of staff for local government elections in Islamabad.

The minister said the Election Commission of Pakistan has also asked the Punjab government to make arrangements for the use of EVMs in its local government elections.

Read more: ECP wants 205,000 EVMs to hold local bodies elections in Punjab

Shibli Faraz said the use of EVMs in local government elections will ensure that the elections are possible through these machines.

He said it has always been the effort of Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure, free, fair and impartial elections, and these objectives will be achieved through the EVMs.

Responding to a question, Shibli Faraz said a mechanism is also being evolved for I-voting in order to enable the overseas Pakistanis exercise their right to franchise.

Comments

comments