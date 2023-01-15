LG polls: 8,000 polling stations declared sensitive in Karachi, Hyderabad

KARACHI/HYDERABAD: The Polling for the second phase of local government (LG) polls in Sindh was underway in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions with over 3.4 million people exercising their right to vote to elect their local governments.

The polling is taking place in seven districts of Karachi and nine districts of the Hyderabad division. Strict security measures have been put in place to ensure fair and transparent elections in both divisions.

Nearly 8,000 polling stations have been declared ‘sensitive’ or ‘highly sensitive’ in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad.

In Karachi, as many as 3,415 polling stations have been classified as sensitive, 1,496 as highly sensitive and 79 as normal.

Out of 2,674 polling stations in Hyde­rabad division, 1,270 are sensitive, 779 are highly sensitive and 625 are normal.

In Thatta and Sujawal all 1,008 polling stations have been declared sensitive and 185 highly sensitive.

Security arrangements

Over 43,605 law enforcement officials and personnel are performing their duties under the security plan devised by the Sindh government.

Apart from the law enforcement agency, the spokesperson informed that 200 Frontier Constabulary and 500 rangers personnel have also been deployed for election duty.

All possible measures are being taken to protect the life and property of citizens, the spokesperson stated.

More than 43,605 Karachi police personnel are performing security duty on the day of polling of which 17,588 have been posted in the East zone.

Meanwhile, 6,533, 4,837, and 6,218 comprising officers, personnel and staff have been deployed in the District East, Malir, and Korangi, respectively.

The spokesperson added that 11,627, 2,155, 4558 and 4914 personnel have been stationed in the South Zone, District South, District Central, and Keamari, respectively.

Deployment of officers, personnel and staffers in the West Zone, District Central, and District West totalled 14,390, 9,672, and 4,718, respectively.

Around 3,800 traffic police personnel have also been performing their duties.

