LG polls: ECP disqualifies KP minister over attacking polling stations

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday disqualified Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) minister Shah Muhammad for five years over disturbing law and order situation during the first phase of LG elections in the province, ARY News reported.

The verdict was passed by the ECP in a case related to disturbing law and order in Bannu’s Tehsil of Baka Khel during the recent first phase of the local bodies elections.

The ECP disqualified Shah Muhammad and his son Mamoon Rasheed for five years for attacking polling stations in Baka Khel. Shah has been denotified by the ECP as MPA.

The polling in the area was postponed due to the law and order situation.

On the polling day the incident of abduction of police personnel, polling staff and snatching of different polling bags/materials at different polling stations of Tehsil Baka Khel were reported.

“The situation warrants the postponement of the polling process in Tehsil Baka Khel till the normalisation of law and order situation,” the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had said.

The ECP has also constituted an inquiry committee comprising Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal Hussain, Additional Director General Law Khurram Shahzad and Director Elections Khushal Zada for fact-finding of the incidents.

