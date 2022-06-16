LG polls: ECP extends nomination papers deadline

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday revised the schedule for local government polls in Islamabad and extended the deadline for filing of nomination papers by aspirants for four more days, ARY News reported.

In a notification, the ECP stated that the people willing to file their nomination papers could now complete the process till June 15.

Earlier, June 16 was set as the last date for filing the nomination.

The ECP had announced on June 02 the schedule for local councils polls in the capital territory of Islamabad.

According to a statement issued by the ECP, the LG polls in Islamabad would be held on July 31, 2022.

On Tuesday, the ECP notification for the local government polls in the Islamabad capital territory was challenged in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Adil Aziz Qazi Advocate has submitted a petition against the notification of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on behalf of the Pakistan Muslime League-Nawaz and the People’s Party.

The Interior Secretary, Secretary to the PM and the ECP have been made respondents in the petition.

The federal government has notified to enhance the number of union councils on May 21, from 50 to 101, according to the petition.

According to the petition, the number of the union councils in Islamabad has been increased in proportion to one UC for 20,000 persons. “The election commission has announced election schedule without announcing the number of UCs.”

Comments