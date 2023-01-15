LG polls: ECP orders ROs to issue results to polling agents

KARACHI: Election Commissioner Sindh on Sunday issued instructions to all returning officers (ROs) to issue local government (LG) polls’ results to the polling agents, ARY News reported.

The commissioner instructed all polling agents appointed in the polling stations to provide copies of the polling results.

Election Commission Sindh also received complaints regarding the insufficient supply of forms 11 and 12 respectively.

Earlier, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced to hold sit-ins across the metropolis if the election authorities fail to release the results of the local government (LG) polls within one hour, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While addressing a press conference, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that hurdles were created in the LG polls earlier and now difficulties are being created in releasing the election results.

The JI chief gave a one-hour ultimatum to the election authorities for releasing the complete LG results, otherwise, the political party will start staging protests and sit-ins across the metropolis.

He slammed returning officers (ROs) and deputy returning officers (DROs) for not releasing the election results. Naeem said that JI will not let anyone snatch the mandate of the Karachiites. He added that JI will announce its next strategy in an hour.

“Despite conspiracies, LG polls are conducted and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emerges as a strong political party in Karachi. The organisation of LG elections is the victory of Jamaat-e-Islami.”

He said that the government created a scenario to spread confusion among the citizens regarding the LG polls but JI did not let it flee from the elections.

